Thread: Black flashing in cockpit

Installed msfs in very weak spec pc and cockpit intermiitently has black flashes. Outside view ok. Anyone else having this? Any suggestions how to fix? Many thanks.
Roy
When you say very weak pc... what are the specs? Does it happen in all aircraft?
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Looking at posts from years ago with fsx, similar probs resolved by disabling cockpit tips which he has. Gonna try that and I'll post here if resolved.
Hi Roy, no worries.
If it’s only small areas of the screen that are flashing then yes, it could be the flying tips etc. They’re easy to disable though as you know.
Steve
