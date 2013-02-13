Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Black flashing in cockpit

  1. Today, 10:35 AM #1
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    88

    Default Black flashing in cockpit

    Installed msfs in very weak spec pc and cockpit intermiitently has black flashes. Outside view ok. Anyone else having this? Any suggestions how to fix? Many thanks.
    Roy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    931

    Default

    When you say very weak pc... what are the specs? Does it happen in all aircraft?

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:55 AM #3
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    88

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    When you say very weak pc... what are the specs? Does it happen in all aircraft?

    Regards
    Steve
    Hi Steve and thanks for prompt reply. I dunno specs as it's a freind form abroad (I'm in UK). Each of the three planes, Cessna, Beechcraft and the Icon A5 it's occuring. Touch wood I'm ok with mine.
    Looking at posts from years ago with fsx, similar probs resolved by disabling cockpit tips which he has. Gonna try that and I'll post here if resolved.
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:58 AM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    931

    Default

    Hi Roy, no worries.
    If it’s only small areas of the screen that are flashing then yes, it could be the flying tips etc. They’re easy to disable though as you know.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Black boxes flashing on outside view in FSX
    By 1redbarron in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-13-2013, 05:47 AM
  2. FLASHING WHITEAND BLACK SCREEN
    By LESJMC in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-16-2007, 06:01 PM
  3. Radeon 9800XT Black Flashing Triangles
    By needles in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:15 AM
  4. Radeon 9800XT Black Flashing Triangles
    By needles in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 07-15-2004, 04:40 AM
  5. cockpit tooltips dim and flashing
    By johnan in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-06-2003, 10:40 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules