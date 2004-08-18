Thread: Landing practice

You'd be missing out on the most important part of landing: setting up the approach. That's where landings usually go wrong. You should forget about landings and just work on arriving stabilized, at a certain place, at a certain altitude, at a certain speed, on the correct heading which will be the place where you can cut power and float over the runway threshold at 65kts or so for a 152/172 type.
You'll nail the landing every time if you do that.
You do have to have a good yoke or stick that has sensitivities set to give you smooth control of pitch and roll: and pedals.
