Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Landing practice

  1. Yesterday, 06:10 PM #1
    SVFlyer
    SVFlyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Landing practice

    To me the most fun, dynamic, and challenging thing you do while flying, is landing, which I’m lousy at. To that end, I’d like to just practice landing, over and over until I can obtain some kind of proficiency. So my question is: Is there any way I can start a flight “on final”, so that all I have to do is land the beast, instead of taking off and circling the field to get into the pattern?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:51 AM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    206

    Default

    You'd be missing out on the most important part of landing: setting up the approach. That's where landings usually go wrong. You should forget about landings and just work on arriving stabilized, at a certain place, at a certain altitude, at a certain speed, on the correct heading which will be the place where you can cut power and float over the runway threshold at 65kts or so for a 152/172 type.

    You'll nail the landing every time if you do that.

    You do have to have a good yoke or stick that has sensitivities set to give you smooth control of pitch and roll: and pedals.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:13 AM #3
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    37

    Default

    What sfjimbo said.

    And just to add: before I finally got my joystick (HOTAS) I was playing the sim on a keyboard and mouse. This was almost a waste of time, because the simming "skills" needed to land were so distorted by the artificial distractions of hitting keyboard keys to maneuver the plane into position and land it. The joystick finally allowed me to at least somewhat pretend that landing in the sim resembles landing in real life.

    The same is definitely true of VR headsets. I find that the ability to only use my head and eyes to situate and position myself relative to the runway vastly improves the realism of actually landing. And that actually makes it easier. In 2D mode, you are unrealistically stuck staring at 1 or 2 angles at best in the final minutes and seconds, and you have to use up your fingers to change those angles when they are supposed to be busy with the throttle and pitch of the plane. VR headsets still have some progress to make but it's something to think about in the coming year as MSFS works on this technology (we hope).
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Ya Gotta Practice....and Practice Somemore
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 09-21-2010, 10:49 AM
  2. Meljet Photoreal 777 - Landing practice at Toronto YYZ
    By Dexmeister in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-18-2004, 12:42 AM
  3. First Post in a While...Landing Practice.
    By towergeek in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 11-18-2003, 08:55 PM
  4. Comments on Flying the J-3- Practice helps- LOTS of practice!
    By lnuss in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-02-2003, 01:53 PM
  5. CRJ Landing Practice....
    By pilot3475 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-17-2002, 12:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules