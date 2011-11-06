Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Look What is Coming Soon to a Hangar Near You!

  1. Today, 05:58 PM #1
    doering1
    doering1 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    2,101

    Default Look What is Coming Soon to a Hangar Near You!



    Timeline and info here:
    https://flyingironsimulations.com/bl...ight-simulator
    My latest video at The Flight Level - Fly Greenland - Northern Lights - Aurora Borealis - MSFS2020 - 4K
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDi1u7gK4EI
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,651

    Default

    Oh great. Another Spitfire. Followed by Another Hurricane. That's all these developers know, and can trust to sell to an ever-declining market. Warplanes in a civilian sim are like fish on a bicycle. Next...
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Coming Soon to a Hangar Near You
    By RyanbATC in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-11-2011, 08:33 PM
  2. Coming Soon to an Airport Near You
    By GarryJSmith in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-27-2003, 12:11 AM
  3. New Luftwaffe 1946 jet coming soon to a PC near you!
    By Ridge_Runner_5 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-18-2003, 08:45 PM
  4. Coming soon to a hangar (site) near you! (retro!)
    By argueman in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-11-2002, 04:16 PM
  5. Beechcraft Debonair Coming Soon to a hangar near you-Freeware
    By Sonar5 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 05-14-2002, 12:48 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules