Thread: Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation N800QS Flight - KBFI to KSFO

  Today, 01:49 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    Default Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation N800QS Flight - KBFI to KSFO

    Making my own round robin adventures using Flightaware data from aviation photos on Airliners.net. Enjoy!

    Today's flight recreates A Citation Longitude real world journey from Boeing Field to San Francisco International. Hope you all like the shots, though sadly there was a cloud deck the whole way using REX Weatherforce for weather

    On The Runway


    Take off with Seattle's Skyline on the horizon


    Mt. Ranier in the distance peaking above the clouds


    Flight deck view


    Starting Descent


    Breaks in the clouds finally


    Descending below the clouds




    Final at KSFO, RWY 28R


    Hope everyone's been well and have a great day every body! See yah soon after the flight later today!
  Today, 02:46 PM
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    Mar 2005
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    A nice flight and very well captured John. An interesting flight and the clouds add to the challenge of it.
    Larry
