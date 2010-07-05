Thread: Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation N800QS Flight - KBFI to KSFO

Making my own round robin adventures using Flightaware data from aviation photos on Airliners.net. Enjoy!
Today's flight recreates A Citation Longitude real world journey from Boeing Field to San Francisco International. Hope you all like the shots, though sadly there was a cloud deck the whole way using REX Weatherforce for weather
On The Runway
Take off with Seattle's Skyline on the horizon
Mt. Ranier in the distance peaking above the clouds
Flight deck view
Starting Descent
Breaks in the clouds finally
Descending below the clouds
Final at KSFO, RWY 28R
Hope everyone's been well and have a great day every body! See yah soon after the flight later today!
