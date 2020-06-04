Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Logitech 52 pro stick and throttle cannot get it to work

  1. Today, 10:00 AM #1
    ecorry
    ecorry is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Salisbury, North Carolina
    Posts
    24
    Blog Entries
    3

    Unhappy Logitech 52 pro stick and throttle cannot get it to work

    Hello, i am having real and prolonged trouble getting my controllers to work. planes bounce off runway or building and tree on landings. i can only get some semblance of landings with AI co-pilot in control. I purchased Logitech 56 pro HOSTAS and had to send it back. I even tried editing the config files to change the values etc. still no good. My frustrations grows as i have yes to get control of any planes! Needless to says many sceneries and airports i have yet to experience. it seems like my controls are not connected to the planes or SIM? I am looking at the TCA system to see if that will work. I am reluctant to do so as the cost is so high! I used my Saitek 52 Pro stick and throttle fine with FSX but absolutely no success with MSFS2020. i need help to say the least.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:14 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,648

    Default

    See posts #12 and #13 in this thread on the flightsimulator.com forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...tions/282639/9
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. logitech x56 stick, double throttle ,reudder pedals
    By cchaserr in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: Yesterday, 01:22 PM
  2. FS9, Logitech Throttle Quadrant, (Throttle) and (Prop) Dead Zone
    By Garciamk4 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-26-2021, 11:44 AM
  3. Logitech extreme pro joy stick
    By david millar in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-06-2020, 09:01 PM
  4. Logitech extreme 3d pro joystick set up. Logitech profiler cant detect my joysick
    By Pilot_Wannabe in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-01-2013, 06:19 AM
  5. Work work work work work...
    By Arabian in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-11-2005, 01:53 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules