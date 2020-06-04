Thread: Logitech 52 pro stick and throttle cannot get it to work

Hello, i am having real and prolonged trouble getting my controllers to work. planes bounce off runway or building and tree on landings. i can only get some semblance of landings with AI co-pilot in control. I purchased Logitech 56 pro HOSTAS and had to send it back. I even tried editing the config files to change the values etc. still no good. My frustrations grows as i have yes to get control of any planes! Needless to says many sceneries and airports i have yet to experience. it seems like my controls are not connected to the planes or SIM? I am looking at the TCA system to see if that will work. I am reluctant to do so as the cost is so high! I used my Saitek 52 Pro stick and throttle fine with FSX but absolutely no success with MSFS2020. i need help to say the least.
