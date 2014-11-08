Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: iFLY B747-400 crashes FSX with "Fatal Error"

  1. Today, 07:51 AM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    731

    Default iFLY B747-400 crashes FSX with "Fatal Error"

    Just installed this aircraft but when I try to fly it I get the "Fatal Error" message and FSX crashes. Doesn't happen with other aircraft.

    Any suggestions?

    Allan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:01 AM #2
    ac103010
    ac103010 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    731

    Default iFLY

    I've split the aircraft and panel and installed the panel in another aircraft, which crashed with the same error. I haven't tried the iFLY aircraft with another panel, it was really the panel I liked. So I guess it seems to be the panel at fault. I shan't pursue it any further, just find anther panel.

    Allan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX crashes to desktop with fatal error
    By gonefishin840 in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-11-2014, 07:47 PM
  2. FSX Crashes on Windows 7 with Fatal Error Message
    By GertDel in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-24-2014, 10:42 AM
  3. iFly B747 crashes when loading anything from the navdata folder
    By pikalax1 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-24-2012, 07:00 AM
  4. fsx.exe causes Windows7 scheme to change to "Basic," then I get Fatal Error in FSX
    By daveyd in forum FSX
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 09-22-2012, 12:28 PM
  5. IFly B747-400/Pack3
    By Danparis in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-05-2007, 08:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules