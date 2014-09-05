Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Need help in calibrating my joystick

  1. Today, 05:49 AM #1
    DANTAL
    DANTAL is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    1

    Question Need help in calibrating my joystick

    I own a METAL STRIKE FF Microsoft joystick. It worked perfect with FSX. Now I am struggling to assign it to the new FS2020, without any success.
    The software identifies the METAL STRIKE FF joystick, but I am lost what to do next.

    Any help will e appreciated, as I can not fly and enjoy the simulator. Screen shots of the correct assignments will be very helpful.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Joy Stick 3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 149.1 KB  ID: 225145  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help calibrating skyartec radio on fsx
    By Nikfl in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-09-2014, 09:14 AM
  2. Problem calibrating CH Throttle Quadrant in XP
    By MsThang in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-26-2007, 01:42 AM
  3. Calibrating Flight Controls. FS98
    By charlespierson in forum FS98
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-17-2004, 04:37 PM
  4. Having problems calibrating an airfile
    By jollyjohnny in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-22-2003, 11:06 PM
  5. Joystick not calibrating - "support files not found"
    By Capholland in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-25-2002, 07:53 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules