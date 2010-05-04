Name: GCVA Logo.png Views: 22 Size: 10.4 KB
A Polar & Atlas Air Virtual Airline

Globe Cargo Virtual Airlines is proud to present our new website
Realistic Flight Bidding.
Flight Dispatch System
Active Maintenance Department.
Unique proprietary ACARS system.
Complete real-world Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo routes and schedules with over 400 destinations world wide.
Unique charter system for Atlas Air and Titan Aviation.
Southern Air Charters for DHL augmentation and Amazon Aviation Prime routes.
Simulator support for FSX and P3D platforms. MSFS 2020 will be supported in the near future.
Professional, knowledgeable members and personable management.
Many of our staff and members are real-world aviation industry experienced in both flight and cargo operations.

Stop by to check out the new site and say hello
https://www.globecargova.org