Thread: Pitching down

I've tried all kinds of settings but my plane keeps pitching down. I'm using a CH Pro yoke.
Does it do it all the time? How much does it pitch down? Does it do it in all aircraft?
You could try calibrating the yoke within Windows (control panel...devices & settings..select yoke..properties..etc)
Also go into the MSFS controllers setup and check if trim is setup somewhere?
Could be a number of things
