Thread: Pitching down

    N222TT
    Pitching down

    I've tried all kinds of settings but my plane keeps pitching down. I'm using a CH Pro yoke.
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    Does it do it all the time? How much does it pitch down? Does it do it in all aircraft?

    You could try calibrating the yoke within Windows (control panel...devices & settings..select yoke..properties..etc)
    Also go into the MSFS controllers setup and check if trim is setup somewhere?
    Could be a number of things


    Regards
    Steve
