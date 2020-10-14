Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I Shall Persist . . . .

  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    Mac6737
    Angry I Shall Persist . . . .

    I plan to post a six-month critique of MSFS soon, highlighting both the good and the execrable.

    Meanwhile, I couldn't resist posting this screenshot, which illustrates perfectly my major beef with MSFS.

    No pilot ever saw this . . . .
  Yesterday, 11:37 PM
    sfojimbo
    That's a major beef?
