Thread: I Shall Persist . . . .

I plan to post a six-month critique of MSFS soon, highlighting both the good and the execrable.
Meanwhile, I couldn't resist posting this screenshot, which illustrates perfectly my major beef with MSFS.
No pilot ever saw this . . . .
That's a major beef?
