I'm surprised there isn't an ultralight aircraft in MSFS 2020, even in the deluxe premium edition. I would love to have one to fly low and slow over our street. Is one available someplace?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
