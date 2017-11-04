Logitech throttle quadrant problem solved (I think)
I think I've figured out why my Logitech/Saitek throttle quadrant misbehaves when I first start a flight. Most commonly, as I've noted, when I start my first flight of the day with the plane on the runway ready for takeoff, the engine will die with the throttle at 100 percent. My workaround has been to "escape," return to the main menu, and start a new flight. But yesterday, I noticed that the fuel-mix rod in the cockpit was "pushed" all the way forward (100 percent), even though the fuel-mix lever (the one with the red handle) on the throttle quadrant was all the way back at 0 percent. I pushed the quadrant fuel lever forward to 100 percent and then pulled it back. The fuel-mix rod in the cockpit moved back as I pulled the quadrant fuel-mix lever back. Then I pushed the quadrant fuel lever forward to 100 percent again and the fuel-mix rod in the cockpit moved forward with it. Now, with the plane's fuel mix at 100 percent, both virtually in the cockpit and physically on the throttle quadrant, I mouse-clicked on cockpit's the start switch, and voila, the prop turned over and the quadrant's physical throttle lever worked as advertised from thereon out.
So my guess is that an overdose of realism in the sim caused the problem. I'd supposed that when I elected to start a flight on the runway instead of at a ramp, the sim would set me up with engine power set to wherever my physical throttle lever happened to be and with fuel mix at 100 percent, regardless of where my physical fuel-mix lever was. That's the way it worked initially. But more recently, it seems, the sim has decided that my fuel mix is zero to start, killing the engine. My solution: Don't quit the flight; reset the fuel mix and restart the engine. I assume this will also work in instances when the throttle seems jammed at 100 percent power, which has also happened to me at the beginning of flights. And if it happens mid-flight, well I'll know what to do.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
