Thread: Questions about ILS for real or sim pilots

1. The basic sequence I use for ILS is: (a) hit NAV for the desired ILS runway at the destination airport so autopilot knows where to take me in general; (b) when getting about 10 nm from the airport, and I have lined myself up with or without autopilot, hit APPR; (c) switch my NAV frequency so that the plane is now using "LOC1" as its navigation guide rather than the original GPS route. Assuming I'm doing this correctly, why does the autopilot often veer off and fly in a completely different, seemingly random direction? There are times when I thought it was just taking me into the expected, mapped loop to land the plane. But no, in this case, I was headed straight out over Lake Michigan for reasons that totally confuse me. Help?



2. Given that I kept crashing and/or my plane fell apart because I overstressed it through overspeed, is it fair to say that ILS approaches are not used in extremely windy conditions? The plane I was flying was the Cessna CJ4.