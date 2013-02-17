Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Questions about ILS for real or sim pilots

    Default Questions about ILS for real or sim pilots

    After crashing/disintegrating my CJ4 on 3 consecutive attempts at landing at Grand Rapids, MI in bad weather, I should probably try to figure out why I am still so confused about ILS approaches. I can usually make them work but not always.

    1. The basic sequence I use for ILS is: (a) hit NAV for the desired ILS runway at the destination airport so autopilot knows where to take me in general; (b) when getting about 10 nm from the airport, and I have lined myself up with or without autopilot, hit APPR; (c) switch my NAV frequency so that the plane is now using "LOC1" as its navigation guide rather than the original GPS route. Assuming I'm doing this correctly, why does the autopilot often veer off and fly in a completely different, seemingly random direction? There are times when I thought it was just taking me into the expected, mapped loop to land the plane. But no, in this case, I was headed straight out over Lake Michigan for reasons that totally confuse me. Help?

    2. Given that I kept crashing and/or my plane fell apart because I overstressed it through overspeed, is it fair to say that ILS approaches are not used in extremely windy conditions? The plane I was flying was the Cessna CJ4.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Default

    1. The basic sequence I use for ILS is: (a) hit NAV for the desired ILS runway at the destination airport so autopilot knows where to take me in general; (b) when getting about 10 nm from the airport, and I have lined myself up with or without autopilot, hit APPR; (c) switch my NAV frequency so that the plane is now using "LOC1" as its navigation guide rather than the original GPS route. Assuming I'm doing this correctly, why does the autopilot often veer off and fly in a completely different, seemingly random direction? There are times when I thought it was just taking me into the expected, mapped loop to land the plane. But no, in this case, I was headed straight out over Lake Michigan for reasons that totally confuse me. Help?

2. Given that I kept crashing and/or my plane fell apart because I overstressed it through overspeed, is it fair to say that ILS approaches are not used in extremely windy conditions? The plane I was flying was the Cessna CJ4.

    2. Given that I kept crashing and/or my plane fell apart because I overstressed it through overspeed, is it fair to say that ILS approaches are not used in extremely windy conditions? The plane I was flying was the Cessna CJ4.
    The basic sequence should be:
    On approach, enter the correct ILS frequency into the NAV1 radio, then engage Autopilot (if not already engaged) and NAV mode.
    When the Glideslope diamond appears on the pitch ladder, engage APPR mode.
    On the glideslope, keep the airspeed 10-20KIAS above stall speed, descend the glideslope to about 500ft and disengage autopilot - always land the thing yourself!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
