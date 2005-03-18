Hi, I used to love flying everywhere around the world in a freeware C-130H in FS2004, and wondered if anyone knows if there is a C-130 planned by... well, anyone?

I know way back in the day, CaptainSim had what appeared to be a very nice package of Hercules variants older and newer, for FS2004 and FSX. I tried to contact them to ask about FS2020 plans and whether they'd consider the Hercules for the new sim, but I haven't heard anything, and am starting to wonder if they are developing anything these days?


I know in the real world, the modern glass cockpits and HUD's offer real advantages for situational awareness safety, but I really hope that developers for FS both freeware and payware, don't ignore the older traditional "six pack" and "steam gauge" cockpits! Meaning, while I wouldn't mind a C-130J, what I really want is a C-130H or earlier!

Sooo... anyone know of a Hercules project?