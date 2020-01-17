Flexin’ Wings Around the Globe!
Pan American Virtual is a virtual airline created for flight simulation enthusiasts
We are aiming to relive the legacy of one of the best known real world airlines; Pan American World Airways.
Founded in 2017 by our CEO Perry Fincher who has been dedicated in enhancing the flight simulation experience for airliner enthusiasts.
PAV seeks to expand on the vision of Pan American World Airways as if they were still operating today.
Whether you like to fly online for a realistic experience or offline with AI Traffic, you will always find a friendly atmosphere in which you can enjoy your hobby.
As last year proved to be a challenging yaer for us all and spending more time in our sims just flying around for if you have everthought about joining a virtual
airline then take a look below as.....
Pan American Virtual is accepting new pilots!!
The Benefits:
You can fly any of the over 9600+ flights regardless to your rank
Progress in Rank
Earn awards and ribbons
No restrictions on aircraft type
Fun and Friendly Atmosphere
Monthly challenges and/or flights
Over 30 aircraft to fly around the world
Current Fleet repaints are under development and also plans to add modern routes & aircraft
Our flight schedules use a range of aircraft from the Douglas DC-3 to the Boeing 747-200
which include aircraft such as the Boeing 377, 727-100, 737-200, 737-800, 747-100, 747-200, Douglas DC-4, DC-6, DC-7, DC-8, DC-10, Lockheed Constellation, L1011
and more airliners to come. Which includes the Boeing 747-400 and freighter, 757F,757-200/300,787-9 and also the CRJ-900.
We use the smartCARS for logging our flight that we have done.
If you like what you have read and would like to join then check out our website where can apply.(https://paaclippersva.com/)
Flex your wings around the Globe!!
Take care and stay safe
Bookmarks