Thread: Your thoughts about Freeware Aircraft

Your thoughts about Freeware Aircraft

  Today, 11:52 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    184

    Your thoughts about Freeware Aircraft

    Hi What are your thoughts on freeware aircraft is it too early ? I would like to try a couple of them rather than the over priced pay ware dont really want to jump in without information are there some that are worth getting can anyone recommend a site to get any i did google a few but most seemed unfinished ,as anyone got any and are using them Any help advice Links etc would be appreciated.

    Kind regards
    Andrew
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:27 PM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,645

    Default

    Yes it's too early, even for payware aircraft, until the SDK aircraft container is complete.
    Most if not all the freeware planes are FSX conversions with missing gauges, radios, autopilots etc., though some have merged default VC's if you like that kind of thing - I'd rather stick with the default to be honest - anyway here's a good selection of freeware planes, choppers, spaceships, you name it:
    https://flightsim.to/c/third-party/aircraft/
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 12:44 PM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:43 PM
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,341

    Default

    One thing to keep in mind is that freeware can be removed without penalty, since it cost you nothing. So you can try one and see what the results might be.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:14 PM
    hansb57
    hansb57 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    The Netherlands
    Posts
    19

    Default

    I perfer the mods on existing planes. Such as the xcub mod, the A32NX mod.
    Developers can concentrate on the last 10%. and with the new community folder I can remove them easily without having to worry about the original.
    x
    Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

