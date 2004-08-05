Thread: Your thoughts about Freeware Aircraft

Yes it's too early, even for payware aircraft, until the SDK aircraft container is complete.
Most if not all the freeware planes are FSX conversions with missing gauges, radios, autopilots etc., though some have merged default VC's if you like that kind of thing - I'd rather stick with the default to be honest - anyway here's a good selection of freeware planes, choppers, spaceships, you name it:
https://flightsim.to/c/third-party/aircraft/
