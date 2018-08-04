I've been trying to get several extra liveries for the 747-200/300 from cls, and I always install them correctly, as instructed. Yet somehow they don't show up in my library when I search for it. I haven't figured out why, only a few have actually shown up, the rest have simply vanished. There are at least 10 textures that just are gone. Does anyone know what I'm doing wrong if anything? Any help would be appreciated. :)