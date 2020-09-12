Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Content Servers currently unavailable - what action to take

    Default Content Servers currently unavailable - what action to take

    This morning after reading some threads here I decided to startup FS2020 and part way through the loading I received the following error message -
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fs2020_error.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 76.2 KB  ID: 225138
    When I selected QUIT it displayed
    You have been signed out from Xbox
    Press any key to start
    It then continued and attempted to load again only to end with the same error.
    Third time lucky it started ok.
    As I had been reading threads immediately before I assumed the problem was not with my internet connection but a problem with the servers.

    My question -

    Someone please explain what exactly happened and if the servers remain not reachable how do I start FS2020?
    You may want to read through this:

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...-error-message
