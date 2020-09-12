Thread: Content Servers currently unavailable - what action to take

Content Servers currently unavailable - what action to take
This morning after reading some threads here I decided to startup FS2020 and part way through the loading I received the following error message -
When I selected QUIT it displayed
You have been signed out from Xbox
Press any key to start
It then continued and attempted to load again only to end with the same error.
Third time lucky it started ok.
As I had been reading threads immediately before I assumed the problem was not with my internet connection but a problem with the servers.
My question -
Someone please explain what exactly happened and if the servers remain not reachable how do I start FS2020?
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
