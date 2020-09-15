I'm a very old (84) real pilot and a FS user since first edition...

I have a PC with Windows 10 Home.
I purchased Flight Simulator Deluxe, order number 8974107578.
After the (regular) payment this message appeared:

You apparently don't have a valid device linked to your Microsoft account.
To install, sign in to a device with your Microsoft account.
What does it mean?

What should I do to download the program?
Thank you