Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: South East UK scenery addon released

  1. Today, 01:41 PM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,255

    Default South East UK scenery addon released

    Hi all,

    This one is probably only of interest to pilots from the southeast of the UK but today I have released a handcrafted desgner shopping outlet which is a good landmark in the Ashford area of Kent as it has white tented roofs in a làrge, stretched horseshoe shape. It replaces the flat Bing image which exists in the sim.

    I have done this one as it is not likely to be included in the UK update which is coming soon from Asobo.

    Enjoy
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:42 PM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,255

    Default

    I should say that the place to download it is right here at Flightsim.com.

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:48 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,642

    Default

    Well I'm not from the South East (although I have got relatives in Deal) but this is nice work, thank you Keith.
    I was never any good with scenery myself, try as I might, I even failed with Instant Scenery object placer!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:55 PM #4
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,255

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Well I'm not from the South East (although I have got relatives in Deal) but this is nice work, thank you Keith.
    I was never any good with scenery myself, try as I might, I even failed with Instant Scenery object placer!
    Thanks Tim

    I have an aunt who lives in Deal too. As I say, more of interest to pilots in the SE but hopefully someone can enjoy it.

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. very few addon scenery winds up in the addon scenery menu
    By gdr1944 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-07-2015, 03:16 AM
  2. trouble installing Justflight VFR photographic scenery South east England
    By HUMPERS in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-18-2013, 10:32 PM
  3. VFR UK Flight // Durham to East Midlands // King Air // Photo Scenery
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 03-29-2009, 04:25 PM
  4. South East UK Sunset Ride
    By randalicous in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 11-14-2006, 02:53 PM
  5. FS2002 addon scenery folder : Obligation to put all addon scenery in this folder, Is this true ?
    By VANHEES in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-16-2002, 06:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules