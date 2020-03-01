Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Contemplating getting FS11, how's my hardware look?

    DreamFleet1
    Question Contemplating getting FS11, how's my hardware look?

    Hello all,

    It's been almost 13 years, and perhaps some of you might recognize me (not sure if that's good!) If you do recognize me you'll know I am not new to MSFS, in fact far, far from it. I still have my MS DevCon badge from the '07 Seattle meeting! That was then, and this is now.

    Anyway, I'm debating getting the latest version, but that will not happen until the flight control hardware I want is back in stock, however in the meantime I could use opinions on my machine. MS says it should be more than adequate, but I want to know from those using the Sim.

    Dell XPS 8930 (8 months old)
    Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8700 CPU @ 3.20GHz
    32gb RAM
    512gb SSD C: drive
    2tb HDD
    Nvidia GTX1050 w/ 4gb (yes, I know, even more = better!)

    Many thanks for any opinions, and I'll see how this plays out!
    Regards,
    Lou Betti
    tiger1962
    Hi Lou and welcome back! You haven't listed your CPU but the only potential weak link you have listed is the GTX1050 4Gb - I have one and it limits me to running FS11 (love that title!) at Medium settings which gives me 18-20fps, it'll do for starters but you might want to upgrade pretty soon.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    DreamFleet1
    Many thanks! We'll see how long I stay back- LOL!

    Anyway, the CPU is an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU @ 3.20GHz

    Also edited my post to reflect that.

    Not happy to hear about the video, MS said that was recommended, not minimum, but then again I have more than a passing familiarity with MS and what they say will work well. I used to buy a new machine with every new version. Back then, they paid for themselves!
    Regards,
    Lou Betti
