Dear simmers,
after 14 month of developement, as as you may have seen on the Flightsim file library, we have release our new FS9/FS2004 scenery: the italian "Milan Malpensa Airport" (Iata: MXP, Icao: LIMC). It is the second-busiest italian airport which is used by over 100 airlines (passenger and cargo) that fly to Milan from all over the world, so this scenery is a “must have” for every simmer!

We have reproduced almost all airport buildings (with hi-resolution textures), hundreds of detailed objects, static and animated vehicles and the photoreal seasonal background of the whole airport. Each scenery part and object (frame-rate friendly thanks to the hi-performance design) has day and night semi-photoreal textures and everything is placed in the right position (which has been seen on autumn 2020 at the real airport).

Always happy landings and best regards.

Alby
Albysim Scenery Design team
http://albysimsd.hostoi.com/

