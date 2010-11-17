Dear simmers,
after 14 month of developement, as as you may have seen on the Flightsim file library, we have release our new FS9/FS2004 scenery: the italian "Milan Malpensa Airport" (Iata: MXP, Icao: LIMC). It is the second-busiest italian airport which is used by over 100 airlines (passenger and cargo) that fly to Milan from all over the world, so this scenery is a “must have” for every simmer!
We have reproduced almost all airport buildings (with hi-resolution textures), hundreds of detailed objects, static and animated vehicles and the photoreal seasonal background of the whole airport. Each scenery part and object (frame-rate friendly thanks to the hi-performance design) has day and night semi-photoreal textures and everything is placed in the right position (which has been seen on autumn 2020 at the real airport).
The scenery (in his limited free/demo version) can be downloaded from Flightsim on this link:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=211295
Or from other alternative libraries:
AVSIM
https://library.avsim.net/download.php?DLID=220556
Simviation (searching Albysim Malpensa)
https://simviation.com/1/front-page
Later below some screnshots of the scenery. For more information and screenshots visit our website here:
http://albysimsd.hostoi.com/FS9-FS20...creenshots.htm
http://albysimsd.hostoi.com/FS9-FS20...y-overview.htm
Moreover, have a look to our other FS9 already released sceneries
(Santorini LGSR , Mombasa HKMO, Marsa Alam HEMA, Bari LIBD and Trapani LICT) on
http://albysimsd.hostoi.com/FS9-FS20...nery-index.htm
Always happy landings and best regards.
Alby
Albysim Scenery Design team
http://albysimsd.hostoi.com/
