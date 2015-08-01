FSX Weather server address...
In my FSX.CFG I have this line in the Weather section:
WeatherServerAddress=fs2k.zone.com
Since this does not work, I wonder if it is possible to change the server address (fs2k.zone.com) to the one for FSXSE?.
What is the weather server address in FSXSE?
Don't know if this can be done.
Scott
