Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I cannot Solve The Firefox Freezing Issue In Windows 10.

  1. Today, 08:38 AM #1
    Henrywinchester's Avatar
    Henrywinchester
    Henrywinchester is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    1

    Default I cannot Solve The Firefox Freezing Issue In Windows 10.

    Due to security privacy, I want to use the Firefox browser. But recently the Firefox freezing issue makes it very difficult to use. Other browsers working correctly on my PC. I don’t know why the Firefox freezing issue occurs. Anyone can provide any suggestions to fix this issue? Any help would be appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:38 AM #2
    Dwaffler
    Dwaffler is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Tucson, AZ.
    Posts
    55

    Default

    Try going to the Mozilla site for help https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New firefox issue?
    By hairforceone in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 12-12-2017, 03:08 PM
  2. From Ultra Freezing Nome To Less But Still Freezing Anchorage
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-09-2016, 02:11 PM
  3. Minor issue with Firefox 30.0
    By RatRace in forum Comments
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-15-2014, 03:11 PM
  4. Freezing freezing freezing cold cold
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-09-2012, 11:03 AM
  5. Firefox Security Flaw - Firefox users at risk
    By VApilot2004 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-13-2005, 01:47 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules