Thread: Forum entries reversed?

  Today, 02:02 AM #1
    johnost
    It seems that the sequence of posting entries have been reversed, i.e. the starting post is now listed last with the latest entry listed on top. Is that intentional? I personally find it annoying!
  Today, 03:16 AM #2
    CRJ_simpilot
    test

    Okay, I know this was an issue for old versions of vbulletin, but I'm not seeing this behavior on my end. So first go into your profile by clicking Settings and under General settings scroll towards the bottom where it says Thread Display Mode and chose Linear Oldest first.
