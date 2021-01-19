Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: How to start FSX with 2 views open

    dwf2008
    Jun 2012
    Default How to start FSX with 2 views open

    Hi, I just reinstalled FSX on a new PC and am trying to remember how to configure it the way I had it. For starters, I had it set to start a free flight with the plane cold and dark.

    Second, I had it set so it would start a free flight with 2 views/windows open. Then I would just drag the second window over to the second monitor. I have saved the setup as the default flight, and I get the second view to open automatically, BUT it is trapped inside the main window and I cannot drag it over to the second monitor.

    Can anyone remind me how to do these 2 things? I have tried to search the forums but can't seem to find anything helpful.

    Thanks
