Thread: Menu bar not available

  Yesterday, 11:14 PM
    Menu bar not available

    I just reinstalled FSX. For some reason when I right click the screen the option to unhide the menu bar is not available (grayed out). Does anyone know how to fix this? Also the cursor becomes very low res and is black instead of white. Might be related?

    Thanks
  Yesterday, 11:23 PM
    Answer

    OK, the ALT key fixes the menu problem. Anyone have thoughts on the black cursor?
