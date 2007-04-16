Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: RNav operation

  1. Today, 08:09 PM #1
    stevetag
    stevetag is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Jupiter, Florida.
    Posts
    25

    Default RNav operation

    I'm confused, flying the stock 172 i have no problem picking up an ILS in Approach mode. However, if following a Vor to Vor flight plan in the gps, to an RNav runway, what is the proper procedure. Do you take the GPS out of gps mode and put it in vlock and turn on approach arm in the autopilot or, do you leave the GPS in Gps mode and turn on approach mode. when i do this it never picks up a glide scope - am I doing it wrong? Or, does RNav nav not pick up a glide scope?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:45 PM #2
    dnpaul
    dnpaul is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    445

    Default

    Many aircraft are not equiped to fly the vertical part of an RNAV approach. For the ones that can do it, you usually leave it in GPS/LNAV mode for lateral, then either keep VNAV active or engage an approach mode to get the vertical path followed. Not sure which MSFS aircraft know how to do an RNAV approach, I haven't got that far yet!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Anyone ever try David Newby's RNAV?
    By zfehr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-31-2011, 10:26 PM
  2. How Does one Fly a RNAV or GPS Approach in Real Life?
    By geguic in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-16-2007, 04:35 PM
  3. RNAV waypoints
    By g8r777 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-27-2005, 09:06 PM
  4. What is RNAV or what does it stand for on real charts?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-31-2005, 03:01 PM
  5. RNAV transitions with the FMC?!
    By aherian in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-27-2002, 11:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules