Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Root FSX folder opens on game startup

  1. Today, 05:31 PM #1
    Mattie941's Avatar
    Mattie941
    Mattie941 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    45

    Default Root FSX folder opens on game startup

    Hi,

    I recently installed and then uninstalled Navigraph simlink as I only have the airac subscription, so didn't need simlink. However, now every time I start FSX, the root FSX folder opens in windows explorer. I read online that a faulty XML file can cause this. If that is the problem, how do I dig this XML out? Or is it something else altogether?

    Cheers,

    Matt

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:41 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,173

    Default

    This happens when you double-click on your desktop .exe for FSX? Maybe try opening your FSX root folder, find the FSX.exe, right-click on it and "send to desktop and create a short cut."
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 05:45 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:52 PM #3
    Mattie941's Avatar
    Mattie941
    Mattie941 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    45

    Default

    Yes. I've tried recreating the shortcut and booting from that but it didn't fix the issue. I also tried booting from the start menu shortcut and that has the same issue
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX crashes randomly, UIanimation core.dll in root folder doesnt seem to help
    By NickWhittle in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-17-2018, 01:56 PM
  2. FSX root folder
    By earlh1 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-05-2016, 01:42 AM
  3. REALLY Need help Renaming FSX Root...
    By ebaydan777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-02-2015, 01:02 AM
  4. traffic bgl.files in root folder
    By nypd in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-14-2011, 01:11 AM
  5. FS9 Root Folder
    By kickerpicker in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-13-2005, 09:08 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules