Vueling at the Biarritz Pays Basque Airport...more Spanish then FrenchLocated in Anglet, France extremely close to the Spanish border. Probably should have used easyJet rather then Vueling for the pictorial.Btw, the scenery by Alex is freeware and is located here: https://flightsim.to/file/6189/biarritz-airport-lfbz Darryl