Good day guys,

I'm looking to purchase a pre built gaming computer with 49" curved gaming monitor for MSFS20,
I' have very little experience when it comes to computer knowledge, Ive tried to research as much as possible but obviously it's quite over whelming.
I would like to buy a good system capable of running MSFS20 easily with a 49" curved monitor however I don't want to spend blindly when I can get something equally as good but not as expensive.
This is what I am looking at :

Alienware - Aurora R11 Desktop - Intel Core i7 10700F - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER - 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD - Lunar Light
Best Buy 1,900 USD

I've been looking at a Samsung 49" curved monitor.
Ideally read 3 monitor setup is the best for realism but after reading forums it seems this will just be a nightmare for me to set up, so I am going for a curved single monitor.

Lastly, can I use the curved monitor for view in MSFS 2020 and then use my old flat monitor for my instruments and GPS ?

Any advice is truly appreciated
Thank you all