I've been experiencing some strange issues with the Captain Sim 707. It's oddly specific on how to cause it too, whenever I'm using the Saha Air texture (Any of them), and it can be summoned with an almost guarantee if I fly in Mehrabad airport, in Tehran. No other textures do this, only the custom installation ones do, but it's rare on the others, only the Saha air is almost guaranteed to do so. The bug itself is within the cockpit, where there is what I can only describe as being a teleporting black rectangle or square, it somehow doubles as both a model and texture, as it appears when no textures had loaded yet, but when the textures do, they become black. Thank you for any help. :)

I'll try and add an image soon.