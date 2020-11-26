In my opinion having used msfs2020 for six months it is quite simply a load of rubbish.Updates all they do is give with one hand and take with the other.2020 is not a training simulator it is supposed to be for entertainment which it is not.My biggest regret is deleting FSX and all its addons to release resources after all if 2020 is only half as good as its predecessors what not to like.There is only one redeeming feature and that is vfr and that is not enough.I have not listed the several problems I have, just given up.