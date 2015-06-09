Thread: Brakes

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 05:03 AM
    MeesterJohn123
    I am at Lesson 3 and I can get up to full revs but I can't get the brakes off.

    How do I do that please?
  Today, 10:14 AM
    chicagorandy
    Hold down CTRL key and the "2" key on your number keypad to release brakes.

    You might also consider changing the 'Assist". At lower skill levels that info pops up on screen.
