Editing G3000 flight plan, how to determine ils frequency
I have noticed that if I use the MSFS flight planner it often results in waypoints inserted which are different from those which Simbrief calculates and so I have the option of creating a flight plan from scratch or to use the MSFS2020 flight plan and remove waypoints and insert new ones. I have noticed that when clicking on and dragging the 'slider' on the right side that it tends to 'stick' to the mouse pointer and I have to click somewhere outside the 'box' to unattach it. Is this correct?
Also when I add a new waypoint it doesn't seem to appear in the flight plan immediately - is there something I need to do?
Also is there a method to lookup an ils frequency for a runway. I have watched a few video tutorials which do not show how the author obtained an ils frequency just how to enter it into NAV1. There are many ways to look up ils frequencies external to msfs2020 but thought there should be a lookup withing msfs2020.
Lastly is there a quick way of exiting msfs2020 from say a flight back to the desktop instead of pressing the ESC key then selecting EXIT and then having to press the ESC key again and select EXIT to desktop.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
