Thread: A walk in the clouds

Angwin (2O3) to Little River (KLLR)
Atop Howell Mountain in Napa's wine country, sits a small jewel almost removed from reality. Angwin is the home of Pacific Union College, which among other things has it's own airstrip where they also have a flight school. I never flew in and out of there myself, but I was present for a wedding, in which the bride and groom had their getaway in a Cessna Caravan of sorts.
Looking southwest, in the direction of St Helena and Napa.
Coming out of the clouds near Mendocino with gear at the ready
Out of the clouds a bit high, but no bother, on such an amazing day I flew around for awhile before weather dictated I return.
Was in a hurry and forgot to change the camera mode. Sorry for the flight info. Little River Airport sits up in the hills east of Mendocino, and is often used by flight medics per the remote location, weather, and lack of other airports to fly into in this region. Often it is unused per being covered in fog itself.
