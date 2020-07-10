Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: The pilot proposes, but the aircraft disposes...

    asos
    Apr 2010
    Athens, Greece
    872
    1

    The pilot proposes, the aircraft disposes.

    The may want to land at Meigs, but if you are flying a jetliner, you cannot---the runway is too short! The aircraft decides (disposes) the matter.

    And if you land with a small aircraft and go the cafe, you talk to a lady sitting nearby, you propose but it is she who disposes.
