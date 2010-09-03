Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Escape From New York (KLGA)

  1. Today, 05:42 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,791

    Default Escape From New York (KLGA)

    Enough with today's snowstorm in New York. Fuggetaboutit!!!!

    In these shots we're heading to sunshine and warmth in Miami in our United Airlines A320. [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    Lined up on Runway 31 at LaGuardia (KLGA). The terminal is barely visible through the mist and snow. Reported weather: Temp 29F; Visibility 1/2 mile in snow and blowing snow; overcast at 1000. Altimeter 29.73 - indicating the low pressure area over us causing this storm.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 136.8 KB  ID: 225089

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 124.1 KB  ID: 225090

    Today is definitely a day for insuring that wing, engine, windshield, and pitot anti-ice is on
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 246.3 KB  ID: 225091

    BRRRRRR! Lets "get the flock" out of here. Set takeoff thrust!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 180.4 KB  ID: 225092

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 151.9 KB  ID: 225093

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY6.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 231.7 KB  ID: 225094

    Positive rate - gear up.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY7.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 254.6 KB  ID: 225095

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 60.7 KB  ID: 225096

    On the climbout we encounter a rare "Snowbow"
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 91.4 KB  ID: 225097

    Above the clag and climbing into the sun. Miami here we come!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: NY10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 91.7 KB  ID: 225098
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 06:03 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:57 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    339

    Default

    Miami is a proper getaway from LGA. Great, now I have Will Smith stuck in my head. Nice pics Bill!
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Drzewiecki Designs - New York Airports X KLGA Extract
    By aharon in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-26-2014, 10:49 PM
  2. Eastern's electra - New York - La Guardia (LGA / KLGA)
    By fscabral in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 03-09-2010, 04:48 AM
  3. New York/New Jersey Simmers: Megascenery New York
    By Ed Lin in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-24-2004, 07:16 PM
  4. Flight from New York (KLGA) to Washington D.C (KDCA)
    By USAirways in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-05-2003, 05:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules