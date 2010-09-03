Thread: Escape From New York (KLGA)

Enough with today's snowstorm in New York. Fuggetaboutit!!!!
In these shots we're heading to sunshine and warmth in Miami in our United Airlines A320. [click on the shots for a full screen view]
Lined up on Runway 31 at LaGuardia (KLGA). The terminal is barely visible through the mist and snow. Reported weather: Temp 29F; Visibility 1/2 mile in snow and blowing snow; overcast at 1000. Altimeter 29.73 - indicating the low pressure area over us causing this storm.
Today is definitely a day for insuring that wing, engine, windshield, and pitot anti-ice is on
BRRRRRR! Lets "get the flock" out of here. Set takeoff thrust!
Positive rate - gear up.
On the climbout we encounter a rare "Snowbow"
Above the clag and climbing into the sun. Miami here we come!
