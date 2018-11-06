I'll start here as I don't see contact information for the developer. I have the latest AIFP and for the past several versions, all the flightplans contain a time in the "override ETA" box. I don't want those in there but don't see in the instructions how to delete that. I go in and empty the boxes, save the plan and when I pull it up again,it's filled back in. I'm not sure what's triggering this. Anyone have any idea how to get rid of 'override ETA'? Thanks