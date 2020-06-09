Would someone please tell me how you set a GPS destination in the CJ4? There is no "Direct to . . ." button. So let's say --

(1) you haven't entered a flight plan at the outset; OR

(2) you wish to divert to another destination.

What do you do? I've been fiddling with this off and on for a few months, and am stymied. Other plane consoles present the same problem.

Thanks all,

Mac6737