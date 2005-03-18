About a year ago I had a perfect British Caledonian 707 in the correct livery for my FS2004 but after a problem with my computer it has disappeared. Does anybody know where I can find a BCal 707 in in either FS2004 or FS2002 or a combination of both. It must be somewhere. Most suppliers on this site do not have one.

(I have checked my computer from top to bottom in case it had become misplaced)
Michael