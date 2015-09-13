Started to fly Dc3. The aeromarket freeware seems best, keeps things authentic.
I've flown classic jets - Trident , Comet, using ILS and land using glideslope etc.
But as far as I know the dc3 didn't /couldn't use that.
I can fly it ILS using the Sperry thingy, but I'm struggling when I get to the heading prior to finding the glideslope.
There is a cheat, I believe, (ctrl-a), but how do I know when to turn on to the runway heading in authentic manner.
E,g. Approaching Liverpool runway 27, in a jet the needles would move,when I hit the beam, I would press app button and get lined up automatically.
No app button in the Dc3, so what tells me?
Do I have to spot runway with Mark 1 eyeball and manually fly on to it, ?
Is there a tutorial anywhere?


Thanks in advance