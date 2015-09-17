Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Windows 10, MSFS2020 and New SSD Card

  Today, 12:19 AM #1
    who4ever
    Dec 2016
    39

    Default Windows 10, MSFS2020 and New SSD Card

    You have all been very helpful to me in the past and I thank you. I have another question. I bought and installed an 1TB SSD Hard Drive that I figued I would just put MSFS on that, for the sake of speed. But its such a large hard drive I would still have about 850GB of free space left. So after reading around, I see that I could move Windows 10 over to the new SSD card, which everyone says speeds up boot time and helps other programs run quicker also. Sounds like a good idea. However, I only want to move Windows to the new drive for now. I DO NOT WANT TO CLONE MY ENTIRE HDD DRIVE. I want to leave my files and all installed programs in the HDD drive for now. Is this possible? Can I move Windows into the SSD drive and also install FS2020 on it and leave it at that? Will the programs that are currently on the HDD drive know how to work if Windows is now on a different drive? And would they indeed work more efficiently? I don't want to uninstall my programs from the HDD card and reinstall them on the SSD card because I would lose all of the settings and customizations that the program has acquired over the years. Also, does the drive letter of the hard drive that Windows is installed on automatically become the "C" drive? Does that cause a problem when a program is looking for a file that is no longer on that new "C" drive? Can anyone help me figure out what I'm talking about and what to do? Thanks, Dave
  Today, 12:45 AM #2
    sfojimbo
    Oct 2020
    199

    Default

    If you want to put Windows on that drive you'll need to start from square one. The good news is that your settings are saved to the cloud and if you re-install MSFS2020 your old assignments will be there,
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
