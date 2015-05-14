Thread: Is this hardware description sensible?

Originally Posted by KiloWatt Originally Posted by

Nice machine you have there. I don't personally do it, but I'm lazy. I'd go for this:



Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.



I don't see the PSU specs or monitor resolution, which may also be useful.



But, unless I missed something, the rest is probably unnecessary detail that doesn't serve any purpose of what the signature is meant to convey.