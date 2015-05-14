Thread: Is this hardware description sensible?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Is this hardware description sensible?

    Is this hardware description sensible?

    Some of you put your computer specs into your sigs, which seems like a good idea. I am not tech savvy so as best as I can tell these are the relevant specs I have, taken from the Dell company invoice I have. Can any of you tell me whether it lacks any important details, or contains any dumb ones that I should edit out?

    10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0), NVIDIA(R) GeForce RTX(TM) 3070 8GB GDDR6 1 EA, 370-AELS 32GB Dual Channel HyperX(FM) FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz 1 EA 398.46 398.46, 400-BHPT 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1 EA, 555-BFPT Killer(TM) Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2), Windows 10.
    Nice machine you have there. I don't personally do it, but I'm lazy. I'd go for this:

    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

    I don't see the PSU specs or monitor resolution, which may also be useful.

    But, unless I missed something, the rest is probably unnecessary detail that doesn't serve any purpose of what the signature is meant to convey.
    Appreciate this. I don't actually know what PSU specs are--what should I look up? I do have monitor specs so I'll dig those up.

    And glad to hear you're impressed. I'd waffled on making an investment for a new PC for literally months solely for MSFS, and finally struck a budget deal with the wife to make it happen.
