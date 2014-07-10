Hi all,

Does anyone know where to get the text instructions of the bushtrips? Although I enjoy the flying and the scenery, I often find the descriptions needlessly verbose and even ambiguous. It's quite annoying when in mid-flight and you're trying to decifer what to look for, but the description is like a word soup. I find that the VFR map also isn't particularly useful.

So to be better prepared for my next leg, I'd like to do my homework by first reading through the instructions and cross referencing with bingmaps (since that's what's being used). After all, if these were real flights, I would study the route beforehand too.

Thanks!