Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Landing in FS2020 RW Weather KDCA Snowstorm

  1. Today, 07:22 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,789

    Default Landing in FS2020 RW Weather KDCA Snowstorm

    Here are some shots of an American Airlines A320 landing at Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport (KDCA) and taxiing to the gate in today's real world snowy weather in DC.

    The airport was right at minimums. If you look carefully in the just before the runway turnoff shot you can make out the Washington Monument and some of the government buildings in the low visibility across the Potomac river in downtown DC.

    This is the first time I've seen snow effects in FS2020 and I have to say I'm pretty impressed!

    [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 114.2 KB  ID: 225076

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 144.5 KB  ID: 225077

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 218.4 KB  ID: 225078

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 221.7 KB  ID: 225079

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 252.2 KB  ID: 225080

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 187.4 KB  ID: 225081

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S8.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 151.1 KB  ID: 225082

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S8A.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 189.2 KB  ID: 225083

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S9.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 268.2 KB  ID: 225084

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 156.5 KB  ID: 225085
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 07:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:31 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,410

    Default

    Nice work with the low vis approach and landing Bill. Great snow and ice effects on the runway, taxiway and aircraft.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Crazy landing in near zero visibility conditions during a snowstorm at KDCA
    By noahweber in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-09-2015, 01:13 PM
  2. can't find mission: O'hare landing in snowstorm
    By dave1812 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-28-2014, 03:30 PM
  3. Little Engine That Could Do In Freezing -30 Snowstorm Weather
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-24-2012, 10:01 AM
  4. Siberian Snowstorm in Novosibirsk
    By Rob_WK163 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:41 AM
  5. KDCA Snowstorm
    By nethan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-12-2002, 11:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules