Thread: Experience with a curved monitor

I experimented this snowy weekend with an Alienware 21:9, 34-inch diameter, 3440x1440 resolution, 1900R curved monitor for the front windshield view. A view can be seen by selecting the link below. This monitor replaced a 27”, 4K, 16:9 aspect monitor. My findings were that there was no change in frame rate performance (as I expected) and quite unexpectedly, I really like the seeming increase in depth perception/3D portrayal offered by the subtle curvature. This may be subjective and wishful thinking, but I like it. Of course, some of the improvement is offered by the increase in horizontal range of view offered by its wider aspect ratio (it has the same viewing height as the previous 4K monitor with 7” more horizontal view). One thing that was very clear, this new modern, fairly high-end monitor offers a substantial improvement in color rendition, making for a big improvement. There are ASUS ROG monitors available with superior specs, but I could not justify their substantial cost premium.
I was very careful to set things up to achieve proper depth perception. I know others who are happy to fly with a virtual flight deck with “improper” zoom to allow them to read their gauges and still maintain a substantial outside-view horizontal angle of view. I have found the only way to achieve setup of the outside view which allows proper depth perception is to put the gauges on a separate, independent (non-spanned) monitor. I recently saw a video of someone displaying the VC outside view on three spanned monitors and using a second video card displaying the instruments on a separate monitor. This was intriguing and allowed him to achieve proper distance proportions on the windshield view.
In my case, a 48” diagnal 4K monitor would be inappropriate unless it is hung on a wall, more distant from the eyepoint, and instruments would need to still be placed in front of its view to be at the proper height. It could work. The point being, a monitor must be chosen carefully for the desired application. Or, conversely, the application must be changed to fit the monitor. From this experiment, I offer that 4K resolution is secondary I believe to monitor quality, curvature (if desired), and aspect ratio/dimensions appropriate to the application.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4vw0wrvaem...urved.JPG?dl=0
