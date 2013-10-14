Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Bozeman, Montana (KBZN) to Witchita, Kansas

  1. Today, 01:27 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,289
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Bozeman, Montana (KBZN) to Witchita, Kansas

    Destination weather 1,000 overcast. Winds 22 gusting to 31. Fun approach and landing!

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 185.1 KB  ID: 225060

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 257.6 KB  ID: 225061

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 192.3 KB  ID: 225062

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 193.6 KB  ID: 225063

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 275.1 KB  ID: 225064

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 356.7 KB  ID: 225065

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:29 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,289
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 144.5 KB  ID: 225066

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 117.7 KB  ID: 225067

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 39.3 KB  ID: 225068

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 48.6 KB  ID: 225069

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 202.0 KB  ID: 225070

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 80.7 KB  ID: 225071

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 113.0 KB  ID: 225072
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:07 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,599

    Default

    Great flight David, stay warm!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Extreme Graphics 2013 ORBX FTX KBZN Bozeman [HD]
    By karmelofsx in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-20-2013, 12:06 PM
  2. Bozeman, Montana - Airbus A320
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-14-2013, 01:39 AM
  3. Around Bozeman, MT (KBZN)
    By alexf in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-04-2013, 09:14 PM
  4. Bozeman,Montana - Commander 114
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 10-08-2011, 12:57 AM
  5. ASA Brasilia - Great Falls to Bozeman , Montana
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 02-18-2006, 02:27 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules