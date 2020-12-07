Hello and thank you for your time. I have downloaded and installed FS2020 and it won't run. Doesn't get past the updates. Just shuts off, or seems to. I believe its my graphics card and I am in need of assistance in getting a new one. Let me start with my specs, I guess.
Dell XPS 8300 Desktop (out of the box)
Windows 10 64-bit
Intel(R) Core (TM) i7-2600 CPU @ 3.40GHz Processor
16.0 GB Memory
460W Dell PSU; 2 free 6 Pin Connectors
AMD Radeon HD 6670 with 1009MB Dedicated Video RAM GDDR5
500GB Standard Hard Drive
1TB SSD Hard Drive (would use this for FS)
1 and 2TB External Hard Drives
I am looking for a card with either 2MB or 4MB VRAM. The mother board has room for a double width card, probably up to about 10" long. I am concerned about overstressing the PSU and have no plans to get an additional PSU. Money is most definately a factor. I have no problem with buying a used card through eBay if the vendor is reputable. I have seen the minimum and recommended Graphics Cards, the Radeon RX 570-590 or the GeForce GTX 770-970 (min. and rec.) I am very confused when I do a search for one of the cards-I get a bunch of different names that look similar and pictures that are different. There must be more affordable cards that my computer can support, right?
Can you give me a list of a few cards that I might shop for? Would you know of a web site that I can enter my parameters and it narrows down the cards? I would really appreciate your time.
Thanks, Dave
