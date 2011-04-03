Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Frustrated Simmer can Anyone Help

  Today, 12:01 PM #1
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    176

    Default Frustrated Simmer can Anyone Help

    Hi In the past I have made a lot of posts about the A320 and the AP well I am getting fed up trying to stay positive about the Sim but its getting hard to do ,Ap not working as it should ,hardly any of the Assists are working ,ATC is a joke ,AI Pilot not too bad ,but in general nothing is working for me ,
    I am using the Fly by wire mod,I have made adjustments to the deadzone on my controller and this did stop aircraft from going right and crashing If i am doing something wrong I dont know what it is ,scince release i must have flown the a320 hundreds of times only ever had two or three good flights with proper landing I am in all seriousness ready to give up on the game altogether unless i can sort this out .
    If there is anyone who can give me some advice i would appreciate it very much I have watched videos on youtube till i am blue in the face and in practice most dont seem to work as all systems are different ,does anyone know if the Liverey you use makes any diffrence to the handling of the plane cant see that it can then i dont know much lol
  Today, 12:10 PM #2
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,624

    Default

    Are you using the latest FlyByWire mod? It's updated on a regular basis and it's worth checking their website weekly or launching the new FlyByWire Installer which will tell you if a new version is available and install it for you. The installer link is on the downloads page of the FBW website here: https://flybywiresim.com/a32nx
    There's also a very good A320 Tips & Tricks thread on the official forums here: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...-tricks/231163
    If you don't have time to trawl the whole thread (it's HUGE) you can use the Search function, for example "A320 autopilot".
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 12:21 PM.
  Today, 12:23 PM #3
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    176

    Default

    Hi tiger thanks for the reply you did help me by saying i should increase deadzone sensitivity which i did and cured the veering off problem i do have the flyby wire mod installer and check regular for updates My problem is nothing seems to be working as i said even the light path landing guide doesent show I need the assists brcause i am new I am at a total loss with the game in general nothing i try seems to work where on earth am I going wrong
  Today, 12:36 PM #4
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,624

    Default

    Some of the assists can be counter-productive, especially when using mods as complex as the FBW mod.
    My advice would be to switch them ALL off and try a short 15-30 minute ILS test flight between two neighboring airports near you.
  Today, 12:38 PM #5
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    176

    Default

    thanks for your reply ok i will try that anything to help fix the dam game ready to quit seriously Just as a matter of interest before the flyby wire mod showed up in the content manager as installed now it doesent does yours show up ?
    Last edited by Apollo212; Today at 12:45 PM.
  Today, 01:02 PM #6
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,624

    Default

    Yes it does, try re-installing the latest version.
